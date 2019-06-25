Hancock County Board Of Elections Considering New Vendor For Sign-In Equipment

06/25/19 – 10:13 A.M.

The Hancock County Board of Elections approved moving ahead with voter sign-in equipment from a new vendor Monday. This will happen if the current company doesn’t provide a software patch to allow existing equipment to work with new voting machines. The County recently approved an agreement for new voting machines. Election Systems and Software promised to provide a software update to make their sign-in equipment compatible with the new machines.

The company has fallen behind on its pledge, putting some election boards across Ohio in a bind. The state has required that new voting equipment must be in place by November if it is going to be used in next year’s presidential primary and general elections.

ES&S has until July 12 to make the machines compatible. You can learn more in today’s Courier.