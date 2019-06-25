McComb Looking Into Online Payment Options For Natural Gas Customers

06/25/19 – 10:26 A.M.

Natural gas customers in McComb will get to pay their bills online soon. McComb Village Council made the announcement last night. They deemed the current option to pay a gas bill over the phone with a credit card as too risky. In order to fix this, McComb is looking into allowing residents to pay online through the village’s website.

The council also put a ceiling on how much a gas customer can overpay. According to village officials, this inflates the actual budget.