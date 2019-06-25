U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeremy C. Chandler graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Chandler is the son of Tammy and Lewie Chandler of Lima, Ohio. He is a 2011 graduate of Bath High School, Lima. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015 from the Ohio State University, Lima.