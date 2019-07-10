Hancock County Commissioners Consider Plans For New Probate/Juvenile Court Building

07/10/09 – 5:27 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners had a two-hour session yesterday to narrow the options for a new court building to two. The meeting was held with architects hired to design the building. Both of the options being considered would require the demolition of the over 150-year-old probate/juvenile court building.

Garmann/Miller Architects/Engineers gave the commissioners four options yesterday. The plans ranged from $7.8 to $10.5 million dollars. Both of the favored options would build a two-story building connected to the existing county courthouse. This saves roughly $2 million by making only one secure entrance necessary.

You can learn more about the designs in today’s Courier.