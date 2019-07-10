Hancock Park District Hosting Archery Shoot

07/10/19 – 5:34 A.M.

The Hancock Park District will hold an open archery shoot later this month in Oakwoods Nature Preserve. The shoot will be led by a certified archery instructor and is available for participants over the age of 9 that have attended an instructor-led class. The event will be from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. at Dold Lake archery range on July 23.

Registration is $10 and can be done online at HancockParks.com or at the park district offices on East Main Cross Street in Findlay. There is a max of 10 people allowed.