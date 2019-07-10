United Way Looking At Internal Changes To Increase Efficiency

07/10/19 – 7:27 A.M.

With new leadership coming to the United Way of Hancock County, the organization is looking at ways to improve. Community impact director Heather Heilman joined us in a Community and Business Spotlight to talk about the improvements they want to see in the United Way.

Heilman said that they started looking at how they can improve a few months ago. She added that with Angela DeBoskey taking over as the executive director, now is the best time to make these changes.