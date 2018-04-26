Hancock County Commissioners Discuss Jail Renovation.

04/26/18 – 7:59 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners talked more about renovating the county jail during their Thursday meeting. Before they can start renovating the inside of the jail, they need state approvals for secure areas.

They will be able to move forward with projects not in the secure areas. This includes replacing boilers and repairing and painting the roof. Before that is done they want more research done to make sure of pricing and needs. They also need to be sure of how the projects fit together before going out for a bid project.