04/19/18 – 5:28 P.M.

Hancock County Commissioners are moving forward with a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies that pushed opioids. Commissioner Tim Bechtol said they aren’t alone in the fight.

Tim Bechtol

Bechtol said that there’s no downside to doing this.

Tim Bechtol

The lawsuit is part of an effort to hold the pharmaceutical companies accountable. It will also help reimburse the entities involved for their efforts against the opioid epidemic.