Hearthside Food Solutions Sold To Equity Firms

4/19/18 – 11:02 A.M.

The parent company of the McComb cookie plant will have new owners later this year. The private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners of Boston, and Partners Group of Switzerland announced today they have bought Hearthside Food Solutions.

Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners currently own Hearthside. They expect to close the deal by June.

Hearthside makes nutrition bars, cookies, cereals and other baked foods and snacks. The McComb plant makes Nabisco brand cookies.