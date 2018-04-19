Findlay Man Injured In Semi Crash In Allen County
4/19/18 – 10:50 A.M.
A semi rollover injured a Findlay man in Allen County this morning. The State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 115 just north of U.S. 30.
53-year-old Kermit Netherton was driving a semi filled with milk when the trailer went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch and utility pole. Cairo EMS took Netherton to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.