School Threat Investigated In Kenton

4/19/18 – 7:17 A.M.

Talking about a video game at school may have landed a Kenton High School student in hot water this week. WKTN radio reports police officers responded to the school Monday after a 17-year-old reportedly made threats. Police Chief Dennis Musser says detectives talked to the student and decided there wasn’t a serious threat.

The student apparently was talking about the “Call of Duty” video game. He didn’t have access to weapons.

The school has temporarily suspended the teen, and he could face an inducing panic charge.

