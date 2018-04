04/12/18 – 1:45 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners opened bids for the demolition of Nikki’s Bar on North Main Street in Findlay. They opened four bids, all below the Engineer’s estimate for the project. The lowest bid came from All Excavating in McComb at a little more than $35,900.

The Commissioners will look over the bids and decide which one will best suit the county needs.