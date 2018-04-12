This Week Is National Telecommunicators Week, You’re Urged To Thank Emergency Dispatchers

04/12/18 – 5:21 P.M.

This week is National Telecommunicators Week and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its dispatchers. 911 coordinator Brad Brubaker said that dispatchers can have some very stressful calls.

Brad Brubaker

Brubaker said that it takes a strong individual to try and keep things calm during an emergency. Brubaker said that sometimes dispatch calls can stick with the dispatcher.

Brad Brubaker

He urges you to thank all of the emergency telecommunicators you know.