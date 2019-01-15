Hancock County Commissioners Meet In McComb To Honor McComb High School Football Team

01/15/19 – 12:12 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners held a meeting in McComb Monday night. One resident had asked them how things were going with the McComb-Schroll Ditch

Commissioner Tim Bechtol said once they have more information there will be more discussions about the ditch.

The commissioners also gave a proclamation to the McComb Panthers football team for winning the state championship last fall

Commissioner Brian Robertson said that they are very proud of the football team. The team went 14-1 last season.