Hancock County Commissioners Tap Agency To Handle CHIP Grants

2/15/19 – 5:22 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners have approved a contract with an agency to handle the administration of grants designed to help with affordable housing options. The $186,000 deal taps the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership to handle CHIP grants. The agency was formerly known as the Wood Ottawa Sandusky and Seneca counties Community Action Commission.

The cost of the contract has come down. Last year the deal cost Hancock County $220,000.

