Zoning Board Denies Variance For Wind Turbines On Findlay’s North Side

2/15/19 – 5:15 A.M.

Failure to get a zoning variance has derailed One Energy’s plans to build new wind turbines on Findlay’s north side. The city zoning appeals board voted 3-1 against a variance that would have helped clear the way for the construction of one or two 400-foot turbines at the southeast corner of Crystal and Bigelow avenues. Findlay zoning laws allow for 40 to 100-foot wind turbines.

Neighbors in the area are fighting One Energy’s plans. They have encouraged city officials to stop the plans, citing worries about reduced property value and health concerns.

However, the battle may not be over yet. One Energy CEO Jereme Kent says they will pursue legal options to get the turbines built.

