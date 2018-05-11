Hancock County Continues To Discuss Renovations At Juvenile Court

5/11/18 – 5:37 A.M.

The electrical and mechanical systems in the Hancock County juvenile and probate court need more evaluation before any renovation project starts. Judge Kristen Johnson talked to the Hancock County Commissioners about the issue Thursday. She says an engineer is determining what needs replaced and if the system even meets the state building code.

Todd Jenkins of Peterman Associates says the price for renovations now stands at $1.15 million. With the cost continuing to rise, Johnson wondered if the renovations were worth it.

The commissioners are already looking for a temporary location for the court during the renovation. If the court permanently moved to a new building, the old court could serve as a storage center for the county.

MORE: The Courier