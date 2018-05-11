Manor Hill Road Residents Protest Potential Recovery Home Location

5/11/18 – 5:26 A.M.

Some residents in a Findlay neighborhood say they don’t want a residential treatment center near them. Manor Hill Road residents took their complaints to the Findlay City Planning Commission Thursday. In the end, the commission delayed a decision to give backers of the center time to respond to their opponents.

The owners of Desert Cove Recovery of Scottsdale, Arizona want to rezone a building at 1800 Manor Hill Road so they can use it for a residential drug and alcohol treatment center. The company believes the center could draw patients from as far as Dayton, Toledo, and Columbus.

Capital City Athletics sits to the north of the proposed center. Owner Jackie Rothenbuhler wanted to know how she could ensure the safety of kids coming to the facility. Others from the neighborhood said they didn’t think a treatment center belongs in a neighborhood with “elderly citizens, intellectually disabled, handicapped or visually impaired people.”

There is already a treatment center on Manor Hill Road. Anhedonia operates at 1710 Manor Hill Road. Most neighbors in attendance didn’t know it was a treatment center.

MORE: The Courier