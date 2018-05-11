Marathon Center For Performing Arts & Arts Partnership To Merge

5/11/18 – 4:35 A.M.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and the Arts Partnership will be merging later this year. The Arts Partnership interim executive director Donna Ridenour said that none of their staff will be without a job.

Audio:Donna Ridenour

She added that the merger will be effective July 1. MCPA’s executive director Heather Clow explained that there will be no program changes. All of the events and services put on by The Arts Partnership will remain intact…

Audio:Heather Clow

The two agreed that this is a welcoming change that only has benefits. They said that the two organizations have been collaborating really well and believe that this will be a smooth transition.