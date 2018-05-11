Community Events for Friday, May 11

Spring Geranium Sale Today, 9am-8pm and Tomorrow, 9am-Noon at St. Michael’s Church (Bright Rd). Cost $19, flats & baskets available in a variety of colors. Proceeds benefit Hancock County Right to Life.

(419-423-2281)

Blood Donation Drive on Wednesday, Noon-6pm at Parkview Christian Church (SR12E). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The Fostoria High School musical production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be staged on Friday & Saturday, May 18-19, 7pm and Sunday, May 20, 1pm at Fostoria HS. $10/Adults, $8/Students at the door. Advance discount available, call for tickets.

(419-436-4113)

4th annual City Mission Golf Outing on Friday, May 18 at Hillcrest Golf Course. Registration at 8:15, shotgun start at 9am. Cost $300/team (4-person scramble) including lunch. Register online at FindlayMission.org

(419-423-9151)

“Color Me Happy” Walk & 5K to fight the stigma of mental illness on Saturday, May 19 at Riverside Park. Registration at 9am, walk/run at 10am, family events until 3pm. Registration $45/Adults, $10/Age 6-12. Sponsored by NAMI of Hancock County. For info: www.NAMIHancockCounty.org

(419-425-5988)

The Findlay “Great Strides” Walk to cure Cystic Fibrosis will be Sunday, May 20 at Riverbend. Check-in at 1pm, walk begins at 2pm. For info: www.CFF.org/GreatStrides

(248-269-8759)

Miss Ohio 2017 Sarah Clapper will speak on resiliency and overcoming obstacles in life on Monday, May 21, 7pm at Winebrenner. Free, presented by the Children’s Mentoring Connection.

(419-424-9752)

Blood Donation Drives this week on Monday, May 21, Noon-6pm at the Kalida Knights of Columbus and Tuesday, May 22, Noon-6pm at the Meadows of Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives this week on Tuesday, May 22, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St); on Wednesday, May 23, 3am-2pm at Hearthside Foods, McComb and on Friday, May 25, Noon-6pm at First Presbyterian Church (S Main St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The 29th Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic will be held Monday, June 11 at the Findlay Country Club. Grounds pass admission (including lunch) is $10, call for tickets. Proceeds benefit Bridge Hospice, the BVHS Center for Simulation & Clinical Excellence and the Julie Cole Junior Golf Fund.

(419-423-5457)

7th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Shotgun start at 1pm. For info or to register: www.BBBSwco.com

(419-222-8500)