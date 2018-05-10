Stamp Out Hunger Helps Local Food Pantries This Weekend

05/10/18 – 6:56 P.M.

Your local mail carriers are taking donations to help stop hunger in our communities. Jeff Kranz is from the local chapter of the National Association of Letter Carriers and said that donations are needed this time of year.

Kranz explained that 1 in 6 Americans face hunger every day.

The Stamp Out Hunger event is put on by mail carriers across the United States. Kranz said that to participate all you have to do is leave packaged food items by your mailbox for pickup this Saturday.