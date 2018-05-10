U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Discusses The Opioid Epidemic On WFIN

05/10/18 – 1:27 P.M.

Senator Sherrod Brown was on WFIN to talk about the opioid epidemic. He said that drug courts have proven their use.

Sherrod Brown

He added that drug courts help people through recovery by holding them accountable.

He also talked about merging drug treatment and job training to help set people in recovery up with a better life. He said that he and a Republican from West Virginia are working across the aisle to do this.

Sherrod Brown

Brown explained that, far too often, people relapse because they can’t find a job after going through recovery. He said that combining job training will ensure that they have the necessary skills to avoid that.