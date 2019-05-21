Hancock County Continues To See Increased Sales Tax Collections

05/21/19 – 5:58 P.M.

Hancock County sales tax collections continue to best last year’s numbers. Year-to-date, the latest figure’s from the Hancock County Auditor’s Office show the county has collected over $6.54 million. That is a 4% increase over the $6.26 million collected through the first five months of last year.

The county saw a 10% increase in sales tax collections for the month of May. The county collected $1.18 million this month over the $1.08 million collected in May of 2018.

May’s collections reflect sales made in the county three months ago. Sales taxes are sent to the state before they are released back to the county.