Blanchard Valley Health System president and CEO Scott Malaney received the Ohio Hospital Association’s 2019 James R. Castle Distinguished Service Award. The award recognizes Malaney as an outstanding leader and mentor for the community.

Malaney will be presented with the award on June 4 in Columbus during the Ohio Hospital Association 2019 Annual Meeting and Education Summit. He has been the president and CEO of BVHS since October of 2000.