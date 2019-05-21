Unemployment Rates Fall Below 3 Percent For Area Counties

5/21/19 – 10:30 A.M.

Unemployment rates are continuing downward trends in our area. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports unemployment dropped to just 2.4 percent in Hancock County in April. That’s down from 3 percent in March and down from 3.1 percent last April.

The lowest unemployment rate in the region belongs to Wyandot County at 2.2 percent. That’s down from 3 percent in March. Putnam County is also below 3 percent unemployment at 2.5 percent.

Every other county in our region checked in with a jobless rate below 4 percent for April.