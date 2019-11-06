Hancock County CVB Offering Grants For Local Events

The Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting two informational meetings for available grants to support local events.

The meetings will be at the Alliance Boardroom on November 13 at 3 pm and November 14 at 9:30 am.

The meetings will go over what grants are available for local events and give attendees early access to applications.

The 2020 applications will be live to everyone after the meetings.

You can register by emailing info@visitfindlay.com and indicating which date you plan on attending.

You can also learn more at VisitFindlay.com