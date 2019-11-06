New Hancock County Voting Machines Earn High Marks

So how did Hancock County’s new voting machines handle their first election?

The board of elections says the new machines worked great, and they received no complaints or concerns from poll workers or voters.

Richard Sullivan was the voting location manager at St. Marks United Methodist Church on Election Day.

“Everyone seems to be happy with the machines,” he said. “I know that we as workers are, they’re easier to work with and to find the information that we need.”

He said not only are the new voting machines nice, but the new check-in system for voters is also more efficient.

The new voting machines will next be used in the March primary election on March 17th, and then in the general election in November of 2020.

The Hancock County Board of Elections says voter turnout was 22.89 percent on Tuesday, which they say is comparable to similar off-year elections.

11,302 people voted out of the 49,384 who are registered.