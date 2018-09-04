Hancock County Fair Attendance Hits 102,000

The Hancock County Fair wrapped up Monday, and around 102,000 people came through the gates this year. Ticket chairman Aaron Smith says that’s down compared to the five-year average of 106,800 people. However, the weather likely played a role in attendance this year.

Temperatures topped out at over 90 degrees the final two days of the fair. Monday’s attendance was around 10,000 people, down from an average of 13,800. Sunday’s attendance was also off by about 3,000 people.

A pleasant Saturday brought out 23,000 people, up nearly 3,000 from the five-year average for Saturday.

Smith says, “Overall, I think we’re happy considering the weather we had.”