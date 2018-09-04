Roads Work Continues On Several Highway In Hancock County This Week

9/4/18 – 5:00 A.M.

Several road projects continue in Hancock County this week. U.S. 68 in Arlington remains closed between Liberty Street and the Buck Run bridge. State Route 330 over State Route 15 in Vanlue also remains closed for bridge deck replacement.

Crews continue to restrict State Route 330 to one lane between North Street in Vanlue and State Route 568 for a resurfacing project. You’ll also see lane reductions on State Route 568 between Bright Road in Findlay and the Wyandot County line.

Work also continues this week on parts of State Route 613 between Van Buren and the Putnam County line for berm repair.