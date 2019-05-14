Hancock County Hosts Memorial Service To Honor Fallen Police Officers

05/13/19 – 9:05 P.M.

The Hancock County Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held Monday to honor those that died in the line of duty. Oregon, Ohio police chief Mike Navarre was the keynote speaker. He said that law enforcement officers have a dangerous job.

Several law enforcement agencies in Hancock County recognized officers that have died in the line of duty. They also offered prayers for current men and women serving as law enforcement.

