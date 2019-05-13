“Living Through Loss” Series Focusing On Growth And Healing Next Monday

05/13/19 – 5:30 P.M.

The final presentation for the “Living Through Loss” series will focus on growth, reconciliation, and renewal. The presentation will feature volunteers that describe what their grief was like and what others might expect as they continue their journeys. They’ll also talk about what worked and what didn’t as they managed their grief and how to identify healing.

The presentation will be next Monday in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital. It will last from 7 – 8:30 p.m.