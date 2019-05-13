Hancock County JFS Discusses Need For Foster Families

05/13/19 – 5:23 P.M.

Hancock County Job and Family Services is celebrating its foster families for Foster Care Awareness Month. Placement supervisor Angie Rader said that they still need more foster parents to enroll…

Rader said that this is a problem facing the entire state, not just Hancock County. She added that enrolling will require an application, some training, and a home check.

Hancock County JFS executive director Randall Galbraith added that they greatly appreciate the people that have enrolled. He said it is often a thankless job but that they help kids in need.