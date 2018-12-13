Hancock County Job and Family Services Looks At Tackling Employment Issues
12/13/18 – 6:54 P.M.
Hancock County Job and Family Services is trying to solve an employment crisis. Executive Director Diana Hoover explained that wages are the issue.
Hoover told the Hancock County Commissioners that most counties offer $2 or $3 more an hour than Hancock County. To help address the issue she has a plan to help.
Hoover added that this will make Hancock County more competitive when compared to other counties.