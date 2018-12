12/13/18 – 6:28 P.M.

Hancock County Jobs and Family Services executive director Diana Hoover is retiring. She said that while she looks forward to relaxing, she won’t stop helping.

Diana Hoover

Hoover’s last day will be December 31st. Her replacement will be current assistant director of Athens County Department of Job and Family Services Randall Galbraith. He will start on January 7.