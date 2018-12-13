Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Break-Ins, Offers Advice For Prevention
12/13/18 – 6:05 P.M.
County Sheriff’s Office is investigating breaking and entering reports by Rawson. Detective Lyle Harvitt explained that the suspects have avoided households.
Harvitt said there are numerous cost-effective ways to discourage people from breaking into your things.
He added that if you install cameras, you should sure that they record in a high quality. Neighbors should also keep an eye on each other’s properties and take photos if something seems wrong.
If you have any information about the break-ins, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 419-424-7097