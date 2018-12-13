Northbound I-75 Through Findlay Up To 3 Lanes Starting Tomorrow

12/13/18 – 4:49 P.M.

ODOT has a gift for everyone traveling on I-75 through Findlay. A third lane will be open heading northbound through Findlay starting tomorrow. Crews will close some lanes tonight from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. to place pavement markings.

Southbound traffic will continue to travel in two lanes until mid-January. The driving surface throughout the project is an intermediate pavement. The final driving surface will not be placed until finish paving occurs in 2020.