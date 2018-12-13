Children’s Mentoring Connection Discusses Holiday Wishlist

12/13/18 – 12:38 P.M.

Children’s Mentoring Connection has a wish list of items they are seeking this holiday season. The program is looking for craft supplies, decks of cards, movie passes, and gift certificates, to name a few. You can drop items off at the agency’s office from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The program puts mentors with children. These mentors are tasked to plan activities two or three times a month with their mentee.