U.S. Air Force Airman Javen Hall graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Hall is the son of Sheila Hall of Findlay, Ohio, and Jeffrey Hall of Fremont, Ohio, and husband of Mireya Hall of Fostoria, Ohio. He is a 2016 graduate of Liberty Benton High School, Findlay, Ohio.