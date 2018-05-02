Hancock County Jobs And Family Services Discusses Property Tax Levy

05/02/18 – 5:09 P.M.

Hancock County Jobs and Family Services has a 1.2 mill levy coming up during the may election. Director Diana Hoover said that the money will go to help children and the elderly.

Diana Hoover

Hoover added that the money will help create more foster options. She also addressed why it is a property tax and not a sales tax. Hoover explained that they don’t have the option to make it a sales tax issue.

Diana Hoover

Hoover explained that the levy will cost $42 per year for every $100,000 evaluation on your property.