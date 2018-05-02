Several Findlay Streets Under Boil Water Advisory
05/02/18 – 11:29 A.M.
Several Findlay streets are under a boil water advisory today due to repair work on a Park Street water main. The advisory affects the 800 block of Park Street, the 300 block through the 500 block of East Lima Street, some addresses in the 700 block of Grand Avenue and 800 blocks of Washington Avenue and Bank Street, and many addresses in the 400 and 500 block of Hancock Street.
You can find a full list of affected addresses below. If you live in the affected area you’ll want to boil your water for at least a minute before using it for cooking, drinking, or oral hygiene.
PARK STREET
800 block
E. LIMA STREET
300 – 500 Block
GRAND AVENUE
719 and 720
BANK STREET
818, 854, 856
HANCOCK STREET
420, 421, 424, 427, 428, 430, 431, 511
WASHINGTON AVENUE
869 and 901