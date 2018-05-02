Several Findlay Streets Under Boil Water Advisory

05/02/18 – 11:29 A.M.

Several Findlay streets are under a boil water advisory today due to repair work on a Park Street water main. The advisory affects the 800 block of Park Street, the 300 block through the 500 block of East Lima Street, some addresses in the 700 block of Grand Avenue and 800 blocks of Washington Avenue and Bank Street, and many addresses in the 400 and 500 block of Hancock Street.

You can find a full list of affected addresses below. If you live in the affected area you’ll want to boil your water for at least a minute before using it for cooking, drinking, or oral hygiene.

PARK STREET

800 block

E. LIMA STREET

300 – 500 Block

GRAND AVENUE

719 and 720

BANK STREET

818, 854, 856

HANCOCK STREET

420, 421, 424, 427, 428, 430, 431, 511

WASHINGTON AVENUE

869 and 901