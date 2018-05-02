Hancock County Places High In Healthy County Ranking

05/02/18 – 11:13 A.M.

An analytics and financial website looked at stats to rank the healthiest counties and Hancock County made the list. Smartasset.com ranked Hancock County 8th in the state. The study looked at length of life, health behaviors, and healthcare access to rank the counties.

The study also looked at premature deaths and the years of potential life lost before age 75 per 100,000 residents. Hancock County averaged more than 5,700 years of potential life lost. The state average was over 7,600.

They also looked at smoking, obesity, and drinking. 16.6% of residents in Hancock County reported smoking on a regular basis, 31.4% reported being obese, and 17.2% said that they drink in excess.

The final factor they looked at was access to healthcare and health insurance. Hancock County has 52 primary care physicians per 100,000 residents. 8.5% of residents report not being insured.

You can check out the study here.