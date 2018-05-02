Seneca County To Implement Emergency Notification Program

5/2/18 – 7:36 A.M.

Seneca County is moving forward with a countywide emergency notification program. The Review-Times reports the county commissioners voted on the project Tuesday. The system will use both texting and telephone to notify county residents about important emergency information.

The system will alert residents when there is poor weather approaching, a disaster situation has developed, or when road closures affect the area.

Inspiron LLC will provide the service for the county. Fostoria and Tiffin are also joining the project.

MORE: Review-Times