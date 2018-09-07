Hancock County Judge Talks Against Issue 1

09/07/18 – 6:46 P.M.

Issue 1 is coming before voters this November covering punishments for drug offenses. Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathon Starn said that it removes the teeth that courts have.

Jonathon Starn

Starn said that this oversimplifies drug offenses.

Jonathon Starn

Starn explained that there is a lethal difference in someone carrying 20 grams of painkillers and 20 grams of Fentanyl. Starn said that 20 grams of Fentanyl could potentially kill 10,000 people.

Starn added that he doesn’t believe that this will help people get treatment. He urged voters to vote against the issue.