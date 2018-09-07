Tropical Storm Gordon Making Its Way To Hancock County This Weekend

09/07/18 – 11:27 A.M.

We’re expecting a lot of rainfall in our area this weekend with some possible flooding. WTOL Meteorologist Chris Vickers said that the rain will be coming in on Sunday.

Vickers said that we can expect the heaviest rainfall to come on Sunday afternoon. He added that the storm could cause some flooding.

He said that flooding will most likely happen late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Vickers recommends that you make sure your gutters and storm drains are clean and ready to go.

We will monitor the situation and provide updates over the weekend.