Hancock County Sales Tax Collections Higher Through Two Months

2/20/19 – 9:44 A.M.

Sales tax collections are trending higher in Hancock County through two months of 2019. The latest numbers from the auditor’s office show the county has collected more than $2.4 million so far this year. That’s up 3.7 percent compared to the same time frame in 2018.

February sales tax collections reflect sales made three months ago. Sales taxes initially go to the state before they are released back to the local community.