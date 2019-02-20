North Baltimore May Allow Online Payments For Water And Sewer Bills

2/20/19 – 8:42 A.M.

North Baltimore residents might be able to pay their water bills online through the village in the future. Council heard a proposal for the idea Tuesday. If approved, residents could use the village’s website to pay their monthly water and sewer bills.

The system would likely charge a 2.9 percent credit card processing fee.

Council didn’t take action on the issue.

