Carey Council Approves Contract For Water Tower Maintenance

2/20/19 – 8:36 A.M.

Carey is moving forward with maintenance projects for two water storage tanks. Village council voted in favor of a contract with the Utility Service Company during their Tuesday meeting. The company will inspect and maintain the 250,000-gallon water tower on Ogg Street and the 175,000-gallon standpipe in Waterworks Park over the next 10 years.

Carey will pay $1.4 million over 10 years for the work.

