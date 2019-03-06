Hancock County Sheriff Joins Effort To Reduce Crime Recidivism Rates

3/6/19 – 5:30 A.M.

Hancock County Sheriff Mike Heldman is joining a national joint task force to reduce the number of jail inmates who commit crimes again after serving their sentence. The group aims to address the issue through a continuity of health care services.

The task force will look at the impacts of the national mental and behavioral health crisis. It will also examine the Medicaid Inmate Exclusion Policy. The rule strips federal health and veterans’ benefits from people when they are first put in jail, not when they are convicted.

Heldman is one of two people from Ohio on the task force.