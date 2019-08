(WFIN) – The Hancock County Sheriff’s office will be ramping up enforcement efforts on drunk driving.

The effort is part of a national crackdown on drunk drivers to help save lives.

The high-visibility campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” will run until September 2. During this time, the sheriff’s office will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.

On average, 10,000 people have died every year from 2013 to 2017.