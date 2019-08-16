Local News WFIN Top Story 

Authorities Looking For Vehicle So They Can Check The Welfare Of The Driver

WFIN

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep an eye out for a vehicle so they can check on the welfare of the driver.

The sheriff’s office says they’re trying to locate a 2010 Ford Fusion, black in color with license plate HPD-2967.

The car has tinted windows and a handicapped placard hanging from the mirror.

The car was last seen in the Mt. Blanchard area around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone who believes they have seen the car is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-422-2424, or 911.