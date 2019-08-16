Authorities Looking For Vehicle So They Can Check The Welfare Of The Driver

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep an eye out for a vehicle so they can check on the welfare of the driver.

The sheriff’s office says they’re trying to locate a 2010 Ford Fusion, black in color with license plate HPD-2967.

The car has tinted windows and a handicapped placard hanging from the mirror.

The car was last seen in the Mt. Blanchard area around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone who believes they have seen the car is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-422-2424, or 911.